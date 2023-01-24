Huntsville PACT Act Awareness Open House

The Huntsville VA Clinic will host a PACT Act Awareness Open House, January 26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. located at 500 Markaview Road NW, Huntsville, AL 35805.

The PACT Act is a historic new law that will help VA deliver care and benefits to millions of Veterans, and survivors, affected by burn pits and other toxic exposures.

This event is to inform Alabama Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits they have earned.

The event will include VA staff present to help Veterans apply for benefits, explain toxic exposure screenings, enroll in VA health care, and more.

Facebook Live remarks will broadcast at 10 a.m. https://www.facebook.com/BirminghamVAHCS/.