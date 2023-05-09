Birmingham VA2K

Join us for this year’s VA2K!

The 13th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10 a.m. Please arrive at the Birmingham VA Clinic Parking Deck, located at 2415 Seventh Ave South, Birmingham, Alabama 35244, for registration between 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

The theme this year is Patriotic Mardi Gras – dress in your red, white, and blue! In addition to the walk, there will be music, games, food trucks, and more!

The VA2K Walk and Roll is dedicated to supporting homeless Veterans while also encouraging healthy activity. VA employees, Veterans, and other community members will join to collect donated items and promote health and exercise. The following donations will be accepted:

Bus passes Personal care items (i.e toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, mouthwash, lotion, soap, shampoo, conditioners, shaving cream, razors, combs, brushes, etc) Household items (i.e cleaning supplies, dishes, glassware, flatware, etc) Hats and gloves for males and females Paper products (toilet tissue, paper towels) Backpacks, totes New undergarments for males and females (all sizes) and socks

Come out and have a great time while also benefitting our homeless Veterans.

For more information, contact Lillie Mclemore-Robinson at (205) 382-6649.