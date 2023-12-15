Birmingham VA Health Care System closed except Inpatient and Emergency Services

In observance of the federal holiday, the Birmingham VA Health Care System will be closed Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. This closure includes the main facility in Birmingham and each of our Veterans Clinics. Our Emergency Department remains open 24 hours. Please dial 911 or head to the nearest emergency department in the event of an emergency.

For those facing a mental health emergency, we encourage you to reach out to the Veteran Crisis Line at 988. Simply press 1 or text 83255 for confidential support and assistance.

If you have non-urgent, non-emergency matters that require attention, we recommend using the convenience of My HealtheVet Secure Messaging. This platform enables you to communicate with your healthcare team regarding prescription refills, appointment scheduling or cancellations, and access to your medical records.

To access Secure Messaging, ensure that you are registered as a VA Patient on My HealtheVet and have a premium account. If you haven't already registered, we encourage you to take a moment and complete the process today. Additionally, don't forget to opt-in to receive email notifications for Secure Messaging, keeping you informed about important updates and responses from your healthcare team.

We wish you a merry, safe, and enjoyable holiday.

