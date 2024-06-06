PTSD Awareness Resource Fair

PTSD Resource Fair

When: Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: 1st Floor Lobby, Red Clinic 700 South 19th Street Birmingham, AL Get directions on Google Maps to Birmingham VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Join us Thursday June 27th from 9AM-1PM, at the Birmingham VA Medical Center for PTSD Resource Fair, 1st Floor lobby near the Red Clinic.

Speak to subject matter experts about the programs and services available for Veterans living with PTSD and their loved ones. Join us as we raise awareness by bringing together various VA programs making a difference in the lives of these Veterans. Learn what treatment options are available with the PTSD Clinical Team, connect with other Veterans and families impacted by PTSD at a Vet Center, learn about suicide risk and ways to seek help, discover the benefits of Peer Support, learn more about Whole Health and alternative interventions for PTSD, speak with a member of the Intimate Partner Violence program to discover what VA has to offer to victims and perpetrators of violence, learn about Veteran's Justice Outreach, find out how you can participate in a PTSD study, all this and more! Veterans and loved ones, employees, community members - all are welcome!