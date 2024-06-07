Celebrating Her Service Resource Fair

When: Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: 500 Markaview Road, Northwest Huntsville, AL Get directions on Google Maps to Huntsville VA Clinic Cost: Free





Join us as we celebrate National Women Veterans Day. The Huntsville Veterans Clinic and Birmingham VA are partnering with the DAV Ch26 and Women Veterans Initiative to host the, "Celebrating Her Service Resource Fair". We will have a multitude of VA representatives to share the wonderful benefits and services provided to our Women Veterans. In addition we will have fun activities such as Yoga, make up artists and Hair Care specialists on site.

This day is dedicated to remembering and honoring the signing of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act of 1948, the law that made it possible for women to permanently serve in the regular Armed Forces. At the time it was signed, women could only be 2% of the armed services. Women are now 17.3% of the active duty forces.