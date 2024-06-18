Birmingham VA East Creative Arts Class

When: Tue. Jul 9, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT Where: Room 1305 "Day Room" 7901 Crestwood Boulevard Irondale, AL Get directions on Google Maps to Birmingham East VA Clinic Cost: Free





Looking to expand your creativity? Join us every Tuesday from 1pm-3pm for our Creative Art Class. The Birmingham East Clinic has partnered with InToto Creative Arts to provide opportunities for artistic expression, healing, and connection for people. Activities include visual art, creative writing, movement, and theater classes.

Classes begin July 9th in the, "Day Room", Room 1305.

For more information please contact Kroshona.Tabb@va.gov or call 205-933-8101, 35-5777.