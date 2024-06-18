Skip to Content

In observance of Juneteenth Holiday we will be closed Wednesday, June 19. This closure includes each of our Veterans Clinics. 

Our Emergency Department remains open 24 hours.  

Mental Health Emergency: Call Veteran Crisis Line at 988, press 1, or text 83255

Creative Arts Class

Birmingham VA East Creative Arts Class

When:

Tue. Jul 9, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Room 1305 "Day Room"

7901 Crestwood Boulevard

Irondale, AL

Cost:

Free

Looking to expand your creativity?  Join us every Tuesday from 1pm-3pm for our Creative Art Class.  The Birmingham East Clinic has partnered with InToto Creative Arts to provide opportunities for artistic expression, healing, and connection for people.  Activities include visual art, creative writing, movement, and theater classes.

Classes begin July 9th in the, "Day Room", Room 1305. 

  For more information please contact Kroshona.Tabb@va.gov  or call 205-933-8101, 35-5777.

 

