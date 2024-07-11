Summer VetFest PACT Act Open House

When: Thu. Jul 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: 7901 Crestwood Boulevard Irondale, AL Get directions on Google Maps to Birmingham East VA Clinic Cost: Free





The Birmingham VA Health Care System invites Veterans, family members, and caregivers to the Summer VetFest PACT Act Open House on Thursday, July 18th from 10am-2pm, at the Birmingham VA East Clinic. We will have VA staff on hand providing information on the services and benefits at the VA. VBA Representatives will on station to provide information on benefits and claims that you may have, along with community partners to talk about local services available. Come out and get the information you need while enjoying refreshments and music.

Recently, VA announced that all Veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving in the military – at home or abroad – are now eligible to enroll directly in VA health care. This means that all Veterans who served in the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, the Global War on Terror, or any other combat zone after 9/11 are eligible to enroll in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits.

Additionally, Veterans who never deployed but were exposed to toxins or hazards while training or on active duty in the United States are eligible to enroll.

Birmingham VA encourages all eligible Veterans and survivors to apply for their earned PACT Act-related health care and benefits. The PACT Act helps VA deliver care and benefits to millions of Veterans, and survivors, affected by burn pits and other toxic exposures.

VA Staff and will be on station to provide you information on mattes such as:

Enrollment

Compensation and benefits counseling

Education benefits

Toxic Exposure Screenings

Health care resources

Other VA events