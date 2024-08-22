When: Mon. Aug 26, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: Front Lobby 2415 7th Avenue South Birmingham, AL Cost: Free





On Monday, August 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., please join us in the front lobby of the Birmingham VA Annex Building as we celebrate Women's Equality Day!

This event will include a historical and current information booth, Women's Equality vision board, and a special performance by the Birmingham VA Facility Choir. Refreshments will also be provided.

Please contact Traci Carlisle at Traci.Carlisle@va.gov for any questions regarding this event.

