In observance of the Labor Day Holiday we will be closed Monday, September 2nd. This closure includes each of our Veterans Clinics. 

Our Emergency Department remains open 24 hours.  

Mental Health Emergency: Call Veteran Crisis Line at 988, press 1, or text 8325

Women's Equality Day

When:

Mon. Aug 26, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Front Lobby

2415 7th Avenue South

Birmingham, AL

Cost:

Free

On Monday, August 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., please join us in the front lobby of the Birmingham VA Annex Building as we celebrate Women's Equality Day! 

This event will include a historical and current information booth, Women's Equality vision board, and a special performance by the Birmingham VA Facility Choir. Refreshments will also be provided. 

Please contact Traci Carlisle at Traci.Carlisle@va.gov for any questions regarding this event. 

