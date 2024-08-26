Skip to Content

In observance of the Labor Day Holiday we will be closed Monday, September 2nd. This closure includes each of our Veterans Clinics. 

Our Emergency Department remains open 24 hours.  

Mental Health Emergency: Call Veteran Crisis Line at 988, press 1, or text 8325

BVAHCS Suicide Prevention Summit

Suicide Prevention Ribbons

When:

Fri. Sep 27, 2024, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

7901 Crestwood Boulevard

Irondale, AL

Cost:

Free

Join the Birmingham VA Suicide Prevention Team and our local community partners for an event centering on mental health, recovery, and suicide prevention efforts.  We plan to conduct knowledge base classes all day long that will span topics such as Reducing the Stigma , Grief & Support, and many other topics in our pursuit to end suicide.  

Here's a quick rundown of the classes provided:

8:45-9:00  Welcoming Remarks, Dr. Kukoyi, Dr. Solt

9:00-10:00  VA SAVE, Birmingham VA Suicide Prevention Team           

10:15-11:00  Reducing the Stigma, Brian Wier, The Vet Center

11:15-12:00 Treatment Works, Dr. Susan Rathmell, Clinical Psychologist, Evidence- Based Psychotherapy Coordinator

1:00-1:30 Whole Health, Scywanda Cole, Whole Health Coordinator

1:30-2:00  Intimate Partner Violence, Amanda Phillips, MSW, LICSW, Intimate Partner  Violence Assistance Program Coordinator

2:15-3:00 Grief and Support, Chief Kennemer, Chaplain

3:15-4:00  Family Support, NAMI Homefront, Pat Siano, NAMI Baldwin Co.

 

 

