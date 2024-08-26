BVAHCS Suicide Prevention Summit
When:
Fri. Sep 27, 2024, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
7901 Crestwood Boulevard
Irondale, AL
Cost:
Free
Join the Birmingham VA Suicide Prevention Team and our local community partners for an event centering on mental health, recovery, and suicide prevention efforts. We plan to conduct knowledge base classes all day long that will span topics such as Reducing the Stigma , Grief & Support, and many other topics in our pursuit to end suicide.
Here's a quick rundown of the classes provided:
8:45-9:00 Welcoming Remarks, Dr. Kukoyi, Dr. Solt
9:00-10:00 VA SAVE, Birmingham VA Suicide Prevention Team
10:15-11:00 Reducing the Stigma, Brian Wier, The Vet Center
11:15-12:00 Treatment Works, Dr. Susan Rathmell, Clinical Psychologist, Evidence- Based Psychotherapy Coordinator
1:00-1:30 Whole Health, Scywanda Cole, Whole Health Coordinator
1:30-2:00 Intimate Partner Violence, Amanda Phillips, MSW, LICSW, Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator
2:15-3:00 Grief and Support, Chief Kennemer, Chaplain
3:15-4:00 Family Support, NAMI Homefront, Pat Siano, NAMI Baldwin Co.