Free Computer Classes
When:
Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
First Floor Meeting Room
2415 7th Avenue South
Birmingham, AL
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
- Or text your name with "VA Annex" to
Starting September 20th the Birmingham VA Health Care System will partner with The University of Alabama, Culverhouse School of Accountancy, to bring free computer & iPhone/iPad classes at the Birmingham VA Clinic Annex.
Classes are provided by the Culverhouse School of Accountancy and taught by University of Alabama students.
Classes will be offered each Friday for 7 weeks, ending November 8, 2024.
To reserve your spot, call (205) 535-0907 or visit lift.culverhouse.ua.edu
Fri. Nov 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT