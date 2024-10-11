Skip to Content

In observance of the Columbus Day Holiday we will be closed Monday, Oct. 14. This closure includes each of our Veterans Clinics.  Our Emergency Department remains open 24 hours.  Mental Health Emergency: Call Veteran Crisis Line at 988, press 1, or text 83255

Veterans Resource Expo BRINGING THE BIRMINGHAM VA TO YOU!

Veterans Resource Expo

When:

Wed. Oct 16, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Hill Student Center UAB Campus

1400 University Blvd

birmingham, AL

Cost:

Free

OVER 50 VENDORS WILL BE PRESENT TO MEET THE NEEDS OF OUR VETERANS AND DEPENDENTS!
HILL STUDENT CENTER | BALLROOMS C+D

Take advantage of opportunities to: Process VA Claims
* Receive a Free Flu Shot
* Learn about Veteran Readiness & Employment Enroll in VA
Healthcare
* Learn about the many other benefits the VA offer

