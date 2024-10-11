Veterans Resource Expo BRINGING THE BIRMINGHAM VA TO YOU!
Veterans Resource Expo
When:
Wed. Oct 16, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Hill Student Center UAB Campus
1400 University Blvd
birmingham, AL
Cost:
Free
OVER 50 VENDORS WILL BE PRESENT TO MEET THE NEEDS OF OUR VETERANS AND DEPENDENTS!
HILL STUDENT CENTER | BALLROOMS C+D
Take advantage of opportunities to: Process VA Claims
* Receive a Free Flu Shot
* Learn about Veteran Readiness & Employment Enroll in VA
Healthcare
* Learn about the many other benefits the VA offer