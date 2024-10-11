Veterans Resource Expo BRINGING THE BIRMINGHAM VA TO YOU! Veterans Resource Expo When: Wed. Oct 16, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Hill Student Center UAB Campus 1400 University Blvd birmingham, AL Cost: Free





OVER 50 VENDORS WILL BE PRESENT TO MEET THE NEEDS OF OUR VETERANS AND DEPENDENTS!

HILL STUDENT CENTER | BALLROOMS C+D

Take advantage of opportunities to: Process VA Claims

* Receive a Free Flu Shot

* Learn about Veteran Readiness & Employment Enroll in VA

Healthcare

* Learn about the many other benefits the VA offer

