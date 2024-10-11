Skip to Content

In observance of the Columbus Day Holiday we will be closed Monday, Oct. 14. This closure includes each of our Veterans Clinics.  Our Emergency Department remains open 24 hours.  Mental Health Emergency: Call Veteran Crisis Line at 988, press 1, or text 83255

Crisis Response and Intervention Training (CRIT)

Crisis Response and Intervention Training (CRIT)

When:

Mon. Oct 6, 2025, 7:45 am – 5:00 pm CT

Where:

7901 Crestwood Boulevard

Irondale, AL

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

The Crisis Response and Intervention Training classes is designed for current law enforcement personnel and community first responders.

25 Officers Maximum

To register, provide Full Name, Email Address, Phone Number, and the Dates requested for class.

To register, provide Full Name, Email Address, Phone Number, and the Dates requested for class.

The Veterans Response Team’s (VRT) mission is to help link our community first responders to one source for a vital connection to VA specific resources when they encounter a Veteran within our community in crisis. VA Dispatch is equipped with information on VA specific crisis services and programs available to help our veterans in crisis situations or times of need.

VRT Resources include: Mental Health, Homelessness, Substance Use, Intimate Partner Violence, Veterans Justice Outreach Specialist, LGBTQ+ and Peer Support programs.

The Crisis Response and Intervention Training classes is designed for current law enforcement personnel and community first responders.

Other VA events

Last updated: