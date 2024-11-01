18th Annual Veterans Day Salute SOUTHERN MUSEUM OF FLIGHT Veterans Day Salute SOUTHERN MUSEUM OF FLIGHT When: Fri. Nov 8, 2024, 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm CT Where: SOUTHERN MUSEUM OF FLIGHT 4343 73rd St N Birmingham, AL Cost: Free





HONORING CWO MICHAEL J. NOVOSEL, MEDAL OF HONOR RECIPIENT, VIETNAM

Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served This event is free to the public!

For more information contact us at 205.833.8226 or info@southernmuseumofflight.org

