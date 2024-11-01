Skip to Content

In observance of Veterans Day  we will be closed Monday, November 11. This closure includes each of our Veterans Clinics.  Our Emergency Department remains open 24 hours.   For any Mental Health Emergencies: Call Veteran Crisis Line at 988, press 1, or text 83255

18th Annual Veterans Day Salute SOUTHERN MUSEUM OF FLIGHT

Veterans Day Salute SOUTHERN MUSEUM OF FLIGHT

When:

Fri. Nov 8, 2024, 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm CT

Where:

SOUTHERN MUSEUM OF FLIGHT

4343 73rd St N

Birmingham, AL

Cost:

Free

HONORING CWO MICHAEL J. NOVOSEL, MEDAL OF HONOR RECIPIENT, VIETNAM 

 Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served This event is free to the public! 

For more information contact us at 205.833.8226 or info@southernmuseumofflight.org

 

Reference from this web page or from any of the information services sponsored by the VA to any non-governmental entity, product, service or information does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by the VA or any of its employees. We are not responsible for the content of any “off-site” web pages referenced from this server.

Other VA events

Last updated: