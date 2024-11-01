Brighten the Day Promoting Mental Wellness Brighten the Day Promoting Mental Wellness When: Sat. Nov 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: 205 N. Main Street Columbiana, AL Cost: Free





Join our Outreach Team for this free event promoting mental wellness and addressing substance abuse. Veteran Affairs program specialists, local resources, food trucks, face painting and more.

Reference from this web page or from any of the information services sponsored by the VA to any non-governmental entity, product, service or information does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by the VA or any of its employees. We are not responsible for the content of any “off-site” web pages referenced from this server.

Other VA events