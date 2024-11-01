Skip to Content

In observance of Veterans Day  we will be closed Monday, November 11. This closure includes each of our Veterans Clinics.  Our Emergency Department remains open 24 hours.   For any Mental Health Emergencies: Call Veteran Crisis Line at 988, press 1, or text 83255

Brighten the Day Promoting Mental Wellness

When:

Sat. Nov 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

205 N. Main Street

Columbiana, AL

Cost:

Free

Join our Outreach Team for this free event promoting mental wellness and addressing substance abuse. Veteran Affairs program specialists, local resources, food trucks, face painting and more. 

 

