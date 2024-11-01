Skip to Content

40th Annual Woodcarving Show and Competition

When:

Sat. Nov 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

Trinity United Methodist Church

607 Airport Road, SW

Huntsville, AL

Cost:

Free

The North Alabama Woodcarvers Association will host the 40th Annual Mid-South Woodcarving Show and Competition on Friday and Saturday, November 2nd at Trinity United Methodist Church on Airport Road in Huntsville, AL. Carvings by artists from Alabama and other states will be on exhibit.  Our Outreach Team will be out providing information on benefits and services for Veterans. 

 

