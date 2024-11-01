40th Annual Woodcarving Show and Competition 40th Annual Woodcarving Show and Competition When: Sat. Nov 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT Where: Trinity United Methodist Church 607 Airport Road, SW Huntsville, AL Cost: Free





The North Alabama Woodcarvers Association will host the 40th Annual Mid-South Woodcarving Show and Competition on Friday and Saturday, November 2nd at Trinity United Methodist Church on Airport Road in Huntsville, AL. Carvings by artists from Alabama and other states will be on exhibit. Our Outreach Team will be out providing information on benefits and services for Veterans.

