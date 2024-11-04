Free Legal Clinic for Veterans Free Legal Clinic for Veterans When: Fri. Nov 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT Where: Kelly Ingram VFW 1801 11th Avenue North Birmingham, AL Cost: Free





Volunteer attorneys will prepare simple wills, advance directives, and power of attorney documents for veterans & active duty servicemembers. Pre registration is required, please sign up at https://volunteer-lawyers-birmingham-mycase.mycase.com/contact_us/bSmPusPiBKZXjhA39AbF5zYN

