Starting November 4th, 2024, renovations for the Birmingham Outpatient Clinic (Annex) Parking deck are set to commence over the next six to seven months.  Please be mindful of renovation areas navigating the parking deck. We encourage everyone to plan ahead to avoid disruptions to appointments.   

 

Free Legal Clinic for Veterans

When:

Fri. Nov 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

Kelly Ingram VFW

1801 11th Avenue North

Birmingham, AL

Cost:

Free

Volunteer attorneys will prepare simple wills, advance directives, and power of attorney documents for veterans & active duty servicemembers. Pre registration is required, please sign up at https://volunteer-lawyers-birmingham-mycase.mycase.com/contact_us/bSmPusPiBKZXjhA39AbF5zYN

 

