Finance Workshop Birmingham East Clinic

When:

Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Where:

RM 2108

7901 Crestwood Boulevard

Irondale, AL

Cost:

Free

Do you need assistance with the ''basics'' of Earning, Spending, Saving, and Budgeting? Join us as the BVAHCS Voluntary Services along with South State Bank hosts a Financial Literacy Class for Veterans.  This Class will be held at the Birmingham East Clinic from 10 A.M. – 11 A.M. Wednesday November 13, 2024. To sign up, email VHABIRVoluntaryService@va.gov or call 205-933-4396 

