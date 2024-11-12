Finance Workshop Birmingham East Clinic

Finance Workshop Nov 13 Birmingham East Clinic

When: Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT Where: RM 2108 7901 Crestwood Boulevard Irondale, AL Cost: Free





Do you need assistance with the ''basics'' of Earning, Spending, Saving, and Budgeting? Join us as the BVAHCS Voluntary Services along with South State Bank hosts a Financial Literacy Class for Veterans. This Class will be held at the Birmingham East Clinic from 10 A.M. – 11 A.M. Wednesday November 13, 2024. To sign up, email VHABIRVoluntaryService@va.gov or call 205-933-4396

