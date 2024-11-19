Skip to Content

In observance of Thanksgiving Day we will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28. This closure includes each of our Veterans Clinics. 

Our Emergency Department remains open 24 hours.  

Mental Health Emergency: Call Veteran Crisis Line at 988, press 1, or text 83255.

My HealtheVet Registration/Resource Fair



When:

Mon. Dec 9, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Lobby

2415 7th Avenue South

Birmingham, AL

Cost:

Free

The My HealtheVet Office will be hosting a Registration/Resource Fair on Monday December 9th, 2024 9 A.M. to 1 P.M., at the Birmingham VA Clinic (Annex) to help Veterans and family members get registered with My HealtheVet and assist with navigating the new transition to the new sign in. If you’re new to My HealtheVet or just need a refresher, please join our experts for these informative events.

* Veterans are required to bring their smart phones (or digital devices), personal email address (with password access) and current government ID (state driver’s license, government passport).

Learn how to create a Login.gov or ID.me account: https://www.va.gov/resources/creating-an-account-for-vagov/

