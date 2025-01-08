PRESS RELEASE

January 8, 2025

Birmingham , AL — Hazardous weather conditions are expected to impact travel across central and northern Alabama. In response to the upcoming adverse weather conditions, the Birmingham VA Health Care System will close outpatient clinics on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.

Birmingham VA Health Care System - Operating Status Update

In response to the upcoming adverse weather conditions, the Birmingham VA Health Care System will close outpatient clinics on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. The main facility Emergency Department and inpatient services remain fully operational.

Patients who have appointments scheduled at all clinics are being contacted for rescheduling or to convert their existing appointments to virtual. The Health Care System is committed to ensuring that these Veterans receive prompt and convenient rescheduling options.

The clinics affected by this closure include:

Huntsville Veterans Clinic

Shoals Veterans Clinic

Guntersville Veterans Clinic

Jasper Veterans Clinic

Birmingham East (Irondale) Clinic

Birmingham Clinic (Annex/7th Ave. S.)

Bessemer Veterans Clinic

Childersburg Veterans Clinic

Gadsden/Rainbow City Veterans Clinic

Anniston/Oxford Veterans Clinic

Veterans and their families seeking additional information or assistance regarding their appointments are encouraged to contact the Birmingham VA Health Care System at 866-487-4243.

The Birmingham VA Health Care System places the utmost importance on the safety and well-being of our Veterans and staff. We sincerely appreciate the patience, understanding, and cooperation of everyone during these challenging weather conditions. Our goal is to continue providing exceptional care while ensuring the safety of all those we serve.

Stay updated with the latest weather reports and adhere to guidance from local authorities.