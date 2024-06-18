BVAHCS Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship

Skip to Content

In observance of Juneteenth Holiday we will be closed Wednesday, June 19. This closure includes each of our Veterans Clinics. 

Our Emergency Department remains open 24 hours.  

Mental Health Emergency: Call Veteran Crisis Line at 988, press 1, or text 83255

Due to staffing changes, the Birmingham VA Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship is not recruiting for a 2024 training start date.  We hope to recruit for the 2025-2027 training period. Interested parties should contact Misti J. Norton, Ph.D., Director of Psychology Training: misti.norton@va.gov

 

Birmingham VA had an APA site visit on October 25-26, 2021, and was granted Accreditation, on contingency. Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002

Phone:  

 E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org

www.apa.org/ed/accreditation

