BVAHCS Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship

How to Apply

Due to staffing changes, the Birmingham VA Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship is not recruiting for a 2024 training start date. We hope to recruit for the 2025-2027 training period. Interested parties should contact Misti J. Norton, Ph.D., Director of Psychology Training: misti.norton@va.gov

Birmingham VA had an APA site visit on October 25-26, 2021, and was granted Accreditation, on contingency. Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:



Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation



American Psychological Association



750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002



Phone:

E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org



www.apa.org/ed/accreditation