BVAHCS Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship
Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship coming soon.
How to Apply
Due to staffing changes, the Birmingham VA Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship is not recruiting for a 2024 training start date. We hope to recruit for the 2025-2027 training period. Interested parties should contact Misti J. Norton, Ph.D., Director of Psychology Training: misti.norton@va.gov
Birmingham VA had an APA site visit on October 25-26, 2021, and was granted Accreditation, on contingency. Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone: