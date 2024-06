Medical Foster Home Caregiver Virtual Info Session

When: Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





You can help Veterans! Become a VA Medical Foster Home caregiver.

VA MFH Caregivers provide:

24-hour care and support

Personal care

Personalized, comfortable room

Home cooked, nutritious meals

Medication management

Caregiver requirements include:

Complete an application, interview, and vetting process

Be at least 18 and financially stable

Have formal or informal experience in patient care

Have a suitable home with enough living space

Be physically able to give care

Caregivers are privately compensated by Veterans at an agreed upon rate.

If you’re a nurturing person interested in welcoming a Veteran into your home, please join us at an information session

to learn more!

When: Thursday, June 13, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Title: Veterans Affairs Boston – Medical Foster Home

Where: Online through Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veterans-affairs-boston-medical-foster-home-caregiver-info-session-tickets-916667446007

Coordinator: Jacqueline Beaulieu, 617-435-4362