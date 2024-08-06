When: Thu. Aug 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: 1st Floor Canteen Conference Room 1400 VFW Parkway West Roxbury, MA Cost: Free





All MA Veteran Tele-Town Hall and West Roxbury VA Open House

Meet Massachusetts VA leadership and discover all that the VA has to offer in benefits and high-quality health care!

Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

1400 VFW Parkway

West Roxbury, MA

Come in person to West Roxbury - 1st Floor Canteen Conference Room,

Call in to 855-756-7520 ext. 110047#, or

Watch it on VA Boston's Facebook Live

Town Hall – 11:00 AM - Noon; snacks on-site

Apply for VA Disability Benefits and Other Services

Access Housing Support

Learn About Home Caregiver Support

Connect with the VA Vet Center

For more info, contact David.Hencke@va.gov or call 617-275-6101.

