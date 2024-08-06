All MA Veteran Tele-Town Hall and West Roxbury VA Open House
When:
Thu. Aug 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
1st Floor Canteen Conference Room
1400 VFW Parkway
West Roxbury, MA
Cost:
Free
All MA Veteran Tele-Town Hall and West Roxbury VA Open House
Meet Massachusetts VA leadership and discover all that the VA has to offer in benefits and high-quality health care!
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
1400 VFW Parkway
West Roxbury, MA
Come in person to West Roxbury - 1st Floor Canteen Conference Room,
Call in to 855-756-7520 ext. 110047#, or
Watch it on VA Boston's Facebook Live
- Town Hall – 11:00 AM - Noon; snacks on-site
- Apply for VA Disability Benefits and Other Services
- Access Housing Support
- Learn About Home Caregiver Support
- Connect with the VA Vet Center
For more info, contact David.Hencke@va.gov or call 617-275-6101.