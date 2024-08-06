All MA Veteran Tele-Town Hall and West Roxbury VA Open House

Skip to Content

All MA Veteran Tele-Town Hall & West Roxbury VA Open House, Aug. 15, 2024, 11am–1pm, 1400 VFW Pkwy West Roxbury, MA. Call in 855-756-7520 ext. 110047#

Thu. Aug 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

1st Floor Canteen Conference Room

1400 VFW Parkway

West Roxbury, MA

Free

Meet Massachusetts VA leadership and discover all that the VA has to offer in benefits and high-quality health care!

Come in person to West Roxbury - 1st Floor Canteen Conference Room,
Call in to 855-756-7520 ext. 110047#, or
Watch it on VA Boston's Facebook Live

  • Town Hall – 11:00 AM - Noon; snacks on-site
  • Apply for VA Disability Benefits and Other Services
  • Access Housing Support
  • Learn About Home Caregiver Support
  • Connect with the VA Vet Center

For more info, contact David.Hencke@va.gov or call 617-275-6101.

