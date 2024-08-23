2024 Veteran Stand Down Stand Down for Veterans experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless, 8:00 - 2:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, Boston City Hall, 1 City Hall Sq, Boston, MA 02201. When: Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Boston City Hall 1 City Hall Sq Boston, MA Cost: Free





VA Boston is excited to partner with New England Center and Home for Veterans on the 2024 Stand Down Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, from 8:00 - 2:00 p.m.!

Stand Down is a valuable one-day event which serves our most vulnerable Veterans who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless. Veterans are offered a multitude of services including housing, medical, dental, legal and financial.

