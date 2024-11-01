Hybrid Caregiver Support Program Resource Fair
When:
Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 22
940 Belmont Street
Brockton, MA
Cost:
Free
VA Boston’s Caregiver Support Team will be hosting our 1st Hybrid Caregiver Support Program Resource Fair!
Please join us in person or virtually to learn about different VA programs for both Veterans and Caregivers. We will have live presentations on Caregiver Support Program, Alzheimer’s Association and an Advance Directives Discussion for Veterans. We will have different tabling events from the VA and community agencies.
Come meet the CSP team, get some swag, and caregivers will be able to enroll into our general program (PGCSS) which provides educational offerings for caregivers.
Nov. 19, 2024, from 12:00 - 4:00 p.m.
Brockton VA campus, Building 22, 940 Belmont Street
Brockton, MA 02301, or virtually...
Meeting number (access code): 2831 906 6418
Meeting password: BgrgPmA@962
Join meeting: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php...
Join by phone: 833-558-0712