When: Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Building 22 940 Belmont Street Brockton, MA Cost: Free





VA Boston’s Caregiver Support Team will be hosting our 1st Hybrid Caregiver Support Program Resource Fair!

Please join us in person or virtually to learn about different VA programs for both Veterans and Caregivers. We will have live presentations on Caregiver Support Program, Alzheimer’s Association and an Advance Directives Discussion for Veterans. We will have different tabling events from the VA and community agencies.

Come meet the CSP team, get some swag, and caregivers will be able to enroll into our general program (PGCSS) which provides educational offerings for caregivers.

Nov. 19, 2024, from 12:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Brockton VA campus, Building 22, 940 Belmont Street

Brockton, MA 02301, or virtually...

Meeting number (access code): 2831 906 6418

Meeting password: BgrgPmA@962

Join meeting: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php...

Join by phone: 833-558-0712

