Hope Valley Veteran overcomes injury through adaptive winter sports

PRESS RELEASE

January 24, 2025

BOSTON , MA — After a life-changing accident, Navy Veteran Keelan Zenion, a Hope Valley, R.I., native, took a major step toward snowboarding again during his first VA New England Adaptive Winter Sports Clinic, Jan. 13-17, at Mount Sunapee, N.H.

Hosted by VA New England Healthcare System in partnership with the New England Healing Sports Association, the annual clinic brings together Veterans from across the region to experience adaptive skiing, snowboarding, sled hockey, and other activities that foster healing and connection.

For Zenion, who was in a car accident in September 2023 and now uses a wheelchair, the clinic offered an opportunity to rediscover his love for the slopes. With support from instructors and fellow Veterans, he worked toward standing on a snowboard again, all while building new friendships and learning from others navigating similar challenges.

"This clinic is a great opportunity to network with other people in similar situations," said Zenion. "I was just talking with my roommate and another Veteran in a wheelchair about different ways to travel and handle challenges. Everyone’s experience is different, but being able to learn from each other makes a big difference."

Zenion served in the U.S. Navy from 2014 to 2018 as an aviation support equipment technician, maintaining aircraft tugs and other ground support vehicles. His passion for teamwork and resilience in the face of adversity carried over into adaptive sports, where he’s proving that no challenge is insurmountable.

Zenion first learned about VA New England’s winter sports clinic after participating in a VA adaptive summer sports program last year. Encouraged by fellow Veterans and recreational therapists at VA Boston Healthcare System, he signed up to take on the slopes.

"This summer we talked about potentially trying to stand up and snowboard. I don’t know anything about that, but I wanted to see how it goes. I also tried a sit ski—it’s always good to have a backup plan!" he said with a laugh.

Adaptive sports not only provide physical activity, but also foster mental resilience and camaraderie. Zenion credits the clinic with giving him a new sense of confidence and connection. Looking ahead, Zenion will take his adaptive sports journey to the next level as applies to the 2025 National Disabled Veterans Summer Sports Clinic in San Diego, Calf., in August.

For other Veterans considering getting involved, Zenion has one piece of advice: "Just go for it. It’s a blast!"

For more information about VA adaptive sports programs, visit https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/.

About adaptive sports at VA Boston Healthcare System

VA Boston Healthcare System provides adaptive recreation and creative arts therapy to support Veterans' health, independence and well-being. Through tailored activities—including sports, exercise, music, art, animal interaction, and community outings—Veterans with injuries, chronic illnesses, or disabilities can build confidence, stay active, and connect with others. These programs offer more than just recreation; they create a sense of belonging and empowerment, helping Veterans navigate life’s challenges while engaging in meaningful, therapeutic experiences.

Photo caption (photo linked below): Keelan Zenion, a Navy Veteran and Hope Valley, R.I., native, at James W. Campion III Rink, West Lebanon, N.H., Jan. 13, 2025. Zenion participated in the 28th Annual VA New England Adaptive Winter Sports Clinic, which provided Veterans with spinal cord injuries, neurodegenerative diseases, PTSD, MST, and other medical conditions the opportunity to engage in a wide range of adaptive sports, including skiing, snowboarding, sled hockey, pickleball, yoga, sailing, surfing, cycling and more. (VA Boston HCS photo by Deirdre Salvas)