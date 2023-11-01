News Releases for VA Boston health care.

February 02, 2024 As part of VA’s nationwide homelessness goals, VA Boston Healthcare System housed 359 homeless Veterans in 2023.

January 25, 2024 The Veterans Health Administration is sending letters to 46,677 Veterans notifying them of the potential disclosure of limited information that may have been sent to another VA patient.

January 05, 2024 Boston University, VA Boston and other researchers said AI-based tools can assist musculoskeletal radiologists by triaging imaging examinations, helping with interpretation and decreasing reporting time, according to commentary published in the journal Radiology Jan. 2, 2024.

December 26, 2023 VA Boston Healthcare System’s Home-Based Primary Care team was recognized as an Age-Friendly Health System participant Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

December 06, 2023 The Boston Postal Customer Council, in cooperation with the VA Boston Healthcare System, will host a Special Stamp Dedication and Presentation of the 2023 Flag Stamp.

December 01, 2023 VA Boston Healthcare System has been named one of the “Top Places to Work” in Massachusetts for 2023 in the 15th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe.

November 28, 2023 VA Boston Healthcare System campuses earned national recognitions for 2023 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration for their efforts to increase organ, eye and tissue donor registrations through the DoNation Campaign.

November 20, 2023 The Department of Veterans Affairs announced the appointment of a new deputy executive director for VA Boston Healthcare System Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

November 14, 2023 In support of lung health and Veteran wellness, VA Boston Healthcare System is hosting Lung Cancer Screening Day Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at all main campuses.