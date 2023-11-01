News Releases for VA Boston health care.

October 20, 2023 An interprofessional team at VA Boston Healthcare System successfully initiated treatment with a new medication for a patient with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

September 20, 2023 VA Boston Healthcare System will host the annual Veterans Expo, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at the Brockton campus, 940 Belmont St., Brockton, Mass.

September 07, 2023 Until 11:59 p.m. local time on Sept. 30, 2023, Veterans who deployed to a combat zone, never enrolled in VA health care, and left active duty between Sept. 11, 2001 and Oct. 1, 2013, are eligible to enroll directly in VA health care.

August 23, 2023 A VA-funded research study published today in JAMA Psychiatry suggests written exposure therapy can be both an efficient and effective option for treating posttraumatic stress disorder, commonly known as PTSD.

August 10, 2023 Today VA announced that Veterans and survivors who apply (or submit their intent to file) for PACT Act benefits by 11:59PM ET on Monday, August 14, 2023 will be eligible to have their benefits backdated to August 10, 2022 – the day that President Biden signed the PACT Act into law.

August 09, 2023 A VA Boston Healthcare System psychologist and researcher was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Division of Trauma Psychology Aug. 4, 2023, during American Psychological Association meetings in Washington, D.C.

July 17, 2023 VA Boston Healthcare System will co-host the fourth annual Veterans Music Festival, Benefits and Career Expo, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Pageant Field, 1 Merrymount Parkway, Quincy, Mass, with the City of Quincy and Veterans Voice Network.

June 09, 2023 A psychologist at the National Center for PTSD at VA Boston Healthcare System, and professor of psychiatry at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, has been selected to receive the 2023 American Psychological Foundation Gold Medal Award for Impact in Psychology.

May 04, 2023 WHAT: The Honorable Denis McDonough, 11th VA Secretary, will lead the 2023 Research Week Kickoff in a ceremony recognizing six investigators for their significant contributions to discovering medical breakthroughs and supporting healthy outcomes for America’s Veterans.