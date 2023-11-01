News Releases for VA Boston health care.

April 28, 2023 Frailty is prevalent among Veterans undergoing coronary artery bypass grafting surgery and is associated with worse outcomes, according to a study by researchers at the VA Northeast Ohio and VA Boston healthcare systems published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society April 21, 2023.

April 19, 2023 Typically, people have a bias toward thinking they have above average intelligence, athleticism, friendliness — and yes, driving ability — but researchers at VA Boston have shown that depressive symptoms may reduce or eliminate this bias in a study published in Depression and Anxiety April 18, 2023.

April 18, 2023 VA Boston Healthcare System will host the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Advisory Committee on Former Prisoners of War, April 26 through 27, 2023.

April 11, 2023 Nearly 50 percent of COVID-positive healthcare workers continued working at least part of one day with symptoms, and about half of these returned to work at least an additional day, according to research at VA Boston Healthcare System published today in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology.

April 06, 2023 VA Boston Healthcare System hosted Executive Office of Veterans’ Services Secretary Jon Santiago at the West Roxbury VA campus Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

March 27, 2023 Boston and Providence-area Veterans are participating in the 37th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic, March 25 to 31 in Aspen-Snowmass, Colo.

March 16, 2023 Strength at Home intervention in VA health care is associated with reductions in intimate partner violence, according to research published in JAMA Network Open Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

March 13, 2023 This week, VA Boston Healthcare System celebrates VA Health Professions Education Week 2023, along with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, recognizing the contributions of VA faculty and partners.

February 09, 2023 VA Boston Healthcare System officially opened a new library for Veteran patients at its West Roxbury campus Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.