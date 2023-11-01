News Releases for VA Boston health care.

January 04, 2023 Third doses of both Moderna and Pfizer mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines were effective in protecting against emerging variants, Moderna slightly more so, according to an article published Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Nature Microbiology.

December 27, 2022 Researchers at the National Center for PTSD at VA Boston HCS found that PTSD, TBI and the E4 variant of the apolipoprotein E gene showed strong associations with Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias in a paper published Dec. 22 in the Alzheimer's Association Wiley Online Library.

November 16, 2022 A VA Boston Healthcare System psychologist was presented with the Robert S. Laufer Award for Outstanding Scientific Achievement Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, during the International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga.

November 09, 2022 A VA Boston Healthcare System researcher and physician was named as recipient of the 2022 Radiological Society of North America Alexander R. Margulis Award for Scientific Excellence on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

September 07, 2022 In a case series of 13 fully vaccinated, boosted patients, rebound occurred a median of nine days following initial diagnosis of COVID-19 due to the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant, according to an article published in the New England Journal of Medicine today.

August 17, 2022 Clinicians at the VA Boston Healthcare System found that using amyloid positron emission tomography scans – known as PET scans – among older Veterans with memory loss can accurately diagnose or rule out Alzheimer’s disease, according to two recent studies published today.

July 13, 2022 VA Boston researchers joined the Cpl. Michael Crescenz VA Medical Center in Philadelphia Tuesday in announcing findings of a $12 million VA study that examined potential benefits in pharmacogenomic testing in patients suffering from major depressive disorder prior to prescribing antidepressants.