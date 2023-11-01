News releases
Third doses of both Moderna and Pfizer mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines were effective in protecting against emerging variants, Moderna slightly more so, according to an article published Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Nature Microbiology.
Researchers at the National Center for PTSD at VA Boston HCS found that PTSD, TBI and the E4 variant of the apolipoprotein E gene showed strong associations with Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias in a paper published Dec. 22 in the Alzheimer's Association Wiley Online Library.
A VA Boston Healthcare System psychologist was presented with the Robert S. Laufer Award for Outstanding Scientific Achievement Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, during the International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga.
A VA Boston Healthcare System researcher and physician was named as recipient of the 2022 Radiological Society of North America Alexander R. Margulis Award for Scientific Excellence on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
In a case series of 13 fully vaccinated, boosted patients, rebound occurred a median of nine days following initial diagnosis of COVID-19 due to the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant, according to an article published in the New England Journal of Medicine today.
Clinicians at the VA Boston Healthcare System found that using amyloid positron emission tomography scans – known as PET scans – among older Veterans with memory loss can accurately diagnose or rule out Alzheimer’s disease, according to two recent studies published today.
VA Boston researchers joined the Cpl. Michael Crescenz VA Medical Center in Philadelphia Tuesday in announcing findings of a $12 million VA study that examined potential benefits in pharmacogenomic testing in patients suffering from major depressive disorder prior to prescribing antidepressants.
Individuals with PTSD and significant impairments in executive functioning had more chronic PTSD over time and showed more disrupted connectivity in areas of the brain important for regulating thoughts and emotions, according to a study published June 27 in Translational Psychiatry.