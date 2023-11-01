News Releases for VA Boston health care.

June 17, 2022 The Massachusetts Chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives, or ACHE, named the VA Boston Healthcare System’s strategic planner as its 2022 Regent’s Award for Early Career Healthcare Executive winner June 9.

June 13, 2022 Both Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have a low risk of adverse events over a 38-week period, according to a study published today in JAMA Internal Medicine by researchers from VA Boston HCS, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Harvard Medical School.

June 08, 2022 Hospital transmission of COVID-19 may result from aerosol-borne virus, according to research published today by VA Boston Healthcare System researchers in JAMA Network Open.

June 07, 2022 Provider attitudes regarding telehealth quality were associated with utilization rates, according to results published today in JAMA Network Open by researchers at the VA Boston Healthcare System, Harvard Medical School, and Boston University.

May 24, 2022 Today, the VA Boston Healthcare System is implementing COVID-19 Health Protection Levels as part VA’s consistent, nationwide approach for Veterans Health Administration facilities to adjust COVID-19 safety protocols locally as needed.

April 19, 2022 A new study published April 13 in Acta Neuropathologica Communications, by Boston University and VA Boston HCS researchers at BU’s CTE Center, found that both contact sport athletes and blast-exposed Veterans had similar patterns of astrogliosis in brain regions susceptible to neurotrauma.

March 04, 2022 Chronic inflammation and psychological symptoms associated with neurodegeneration may be related to blast exposure in post-9/11 Veterans, according to research published online in Translational Psychiatry Saturday, Feb. 26.

February 18, 2022 The VA Boston Healthcare System received Level Three Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation, or GEDA, from the American College of Emergency Physicians Wednesday, Feb. 16.

February 15, 2022 Those who experienced intimate partner violence, or IPV, are at increased risk for mental health conditions, according to research published Thursday, Feb. 10, by VA Boston Healthcare System researchers in the Journal of Aggression, Maltreatment & Trauma.