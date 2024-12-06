The Boston Globe Names VA Boston HCS a Top Place to Work for 2024

PRESS RELEASE

December 6, 2024

BOSTON , MA — VA Boston Healthcare System was named one of the 2024 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 17th annual, employee-based survey from The Boston Globe.

The “Top Places to Work” issue published online at https://www.bostonglobe.com/magazine/top-places-work/2024/ the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, and will publish in Globe Magazine Sunday, Dec. 8.

“Top Places to Work 2024” recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best — their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

VA Boston HCS was ranked 22nd in the largest category. This makes six years running and 13 of the past 15 years that VA Boston HCS has been named a Top Place to Work.

“This is an incredible achievement made possible by employees working to give Veterans their best, every day,” said Vincent Ng, director of VA Boston HCS. “I’m grateful to serve Veterans alongside such committed professionals, and I’m excited to see what our future holds as we strive for continuous improvement in providing Veterans with the exceptional care they’ve earned.”

More than 20% of VA Boston HCS employees are Veterans themselves – Veterans serving other Veterans.

“The best employers pay attention to the many ways work changes – and the many ways it stays the same – and figure out how to keep people engaged and motivated through it all,” said Katie Johnston, the Globe’s Top Places to Work editor.

“Top Places to Work” online extras include sortable rankings and features that showcase companies investing in their entire, multigenerational workforce, such as the critical role mentorship plays in retention at VA Boston HCS.

The rankings in “Top Places to Work” are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage – formerly WorkplaceDynamics – an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from nearly 68,000 employees at 323 Massachusetts organizations.

About VA Boston Healthcare System

VA Boston HCS consists of main campuses in Brockton, Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury, Mass., with VA outpatient clinics in Lowell, Quincy, Framingham and Plymouth. The system offers comprehensive healthcare and services, including primary care, mental health, vision care, surgery, rehabilitation services, oncology and diagnostic imaging, as well as emergency services, pharmacy, long-term care and a spinal cord injury unit. VA Boston HCS also hosts the Behavioral Science and Women’s Health Sciences divisions of the National Center for PTSD, and a research center of excellence in PTSD and traumatic brain injury. The West Roxbury campus serves as the principal tertiary inpatient medical center for VA New England. Together, VA Boston HCS facilities care for more than 60,000 Veterans from the greater Boston area and across New England. To join our team, visit https://www.va.gov/boston-health-care/work-with-us/.

About Boston Globe Media

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England. The cornerstone of the brand is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize-winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the United States. The Globe is headquartered in Boston with regional bureaus in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The Globe has one of the highest daily print circulations among metro newspapers and more than 245,000 digital subscribers. As part of Boston Globe Media's growing portfolio of brands, the Globe hosts events that connect community members to its journalism and provides a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's properties include The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, Studio/B, and the weekday news program Boston Globe Today on NESN and online.