Turkey Drive provides over 300 meals to Veterans facing food insecurity

PRESS RELEASE

November 26, 2024

BOSTON , MA — Rainy weather couldn’t dampen the spirit of giving at VA Boston Healthcare System’s annual turkey drive Nov. 23, 2024, at the Jamaica Plain VA campus in Boston, Mass.

What began in 2016 as a small team of VA Boston peer support specialists spending 12 to 16 hours delivering meals, reached new heights in 2020 when Lily Transportation and the Salvation Army joined forces with VA Boston. In the first year of the partnership, more than 100 Thanksgiving meals were provided to Veterans in the local area. This year, this event spread warmth and hope by providing more than 300 meals over two days to Veterans and families facing food insecurity.

For many Veterans, the Turkey Drive is more than just a meal, it’s a source of relief and gratitude. Paul Lawlor, an Army Veteran who served in 2nd Ranger Battalion, shared how the event has helped him navigate the challenges of life after service. “I can’t afford to buy a turkey, so being able to do this for my boys is heartfelt,” he said.

“This event is a blessing,” said Livington Gonzalez, a VA Boston peer support specialist who has been delivering turkeys for three years. “It’s an honor to provide our Veterans with Thanksgiving dinner and to see the impact it has on their lives.” Gonzalez is one of a host of volunteers from VA Boston’s Healthcare for Homeless Veterans, or HCHV, program and Housing and Urban Development-Veterans Affairs Supported Housing, or HUD-VASH, program, who help make this event possible.

“It’s a huge effort,” said Joseph Tocci, a supervisory peer support specialist for HUD-VASH, who coordinated the event. “Planning this event with our community partners started way back in July. I specifically want to thank Lily Transportation, Rose’s Bounty – Food Pantry, and the Salvation Army, and our VA staff and volunteers for the critical roles they play in making this event a success.”

Lily Transportation was instrumental in providing logistics support. “We’ve had a partnership here with Salvation Army and the VA for a few years and it’s very fulfilling for all of us,” said Mike Stanton, senior vice president of operations and compliance, who is a Veteran himself. The week of the event, Lily positioned two 18-wheeler freezer trucks to keep the turkeys and fixings fresh. Stanton’s team, which included some Veteran volunteers, coordinated the pick-up, sorting and delivery of food to the two distribution sites Nov. 23.

The Salvation Army helped locate, receive, and distribute turkeys, pies, pans and fixings. Rose’s Pantry staff and volunteers prepared food for distribution on Nov. 22.

Christine Fisher, a Lily Transportation volunteer at the turkey drive the last few years said, “The partnership is very important to us. It’s a time of year to be very grateful for the things we have. We’re happy to give back to those who have served and to those who might be in need.”

Reflecting on the impact of the event, an Army Veteran and mother of three, Darlene Flores-Fontanez, expressed her appreciation. “This event allows me to put all the fixings and things that I need for my Thanksgiving meal. Some people are definitely appreciative of our service, and I’d tell other Veterans, don’t be shy to partake in events like this—they’re definitely helpful.”

Photo caption (photo linked below): Volunteers from VA Boston Healthcare System and Lily Transportation gather at one of the trucks used to store Thanksgiving meals at the Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center, Nov. 23, 2024. There were more than 40 VA staff and volunteers who ensured Thanksgiving meals were delivered across Boston and available at two pick-up locations, providing Veterans with a holiday meal with their loved ones. The drive was organized by VA Boston’s Healthcare for Homeless Veterans program in collaboration with Lily Transportation and the Salvation Army. (VA Boston HCS photo by Deirdre Salvas)