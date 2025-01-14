VA Boston clinical researchers honored with Presidential Early Career Award

PRESS RELEASE

January 16, 2025

BOSTON , MA — Two VA clinical researchers were honored with the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers by President Biden Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.

Dr. Christopher Miller, researcher and clinical psychologist at VA Boston Healthcare System’s Center for Health Optimization and Implementation Research, co-director of the VA Behavioral Health Quality Enhancement Research Initiative, and associate professor of psychology at Harvard Medical School, and Dr. Jason Vassy, clinician-researcher at VA Boston, director of the Genomes2Veterans Research Program, and associate professor of medicine at Harvard, were among 14 VA employees receiving the award nationwide.

The Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers is the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government on outstanding scientists and engineers early in their careers, recognizing exceptional potential for leadership. The award also recognizes innovative and far-reaching developments in science and technology, highlights the scientific missions of participating agencies, and underscores the importance of science and technology for our nation’s future. In all, 400 scientists and engineers were given the award, which was announced in a press release available at https://www.whitehouse.gov/ostp/news-updates/2025/01/14/president-biden-honors-nearly-400-federally-funded-early-career-scientists/

Miller’s research focuses on the implementation of evidence-based clinical practices, including collaborative, team-based outpatient mental health care.

Vassy’s research examines the clinical utility of genetic and genomic testing in various clinical contexts, including pharmacogenetic testing to improve medication safety and efficacy, polygenic risk scores to improve disease risk stratification and management, and the return of unanticipated genetic results among participants in VA’s Million Veteran Program.

“These awards reflect the work of two talented and dedicated healthcare professionals and researchers at VA Boston,” said Vincent Ng, director of VA Boston HCS. “We’re grateful for their service to Veterans, and for everything they and their teams have been able to accomplish in furthering mental health care and genomic medicine interventions for Veterans.”

Photo captions (photos linked below):

Dr. Christopher Miller, researcher and clinical psychologist at VA Boston Healthcare System’s Center for Health Optimization and Implementation Research, co-director of the VA Behavioral Health Quality Enhancement Research Initiative, and associate professor of psychology at Harvard Medical School, who was honored with the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers by President Biden Jan. 14, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Dr. Christopher Miller)

Dr. Jason Vassy, clinician-researcher at VA Boston Healthcare System, director of the Genomes2Veterans Research Program, and associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, who was honored with the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers by President Biden Jan. 14, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Dr. Jason Vassy)