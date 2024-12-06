VA Boston unveils new medical intensive care unit

PRESS RELEASE

December 6, 2024

BOSTON , MA — VA Boston Healthcare System unveiled a newly renovated medical intensive care unit at its West Roxbury campus Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

“The MICU at VA Boston is a state-of-the-art, patient- and staff-friendly environment that will provide the best care available anywhere,” said Cecilia McVey, associate director for nursing and patient services at VA Boston HCS. “The spacious rooms and family waiting area create a peaceful environment for everyone during what can be a very stressful time. We’re so proud to offer this to our Veterans.”

Vincent Ng, director of VA Boston HCS, and the MICU leadership hosted Ryan Lilly, network director for VA New England Healthcare System, and other network leadership for the event.

The new unit’s features include single-occupancy rooms with private bathrooms, which enhance patient privacy, comfort and space utilization. Comprehensive upgrades to mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems help ensure safety and reliability, as well.

MICUs provide specialized, intensive medical care to critically ill patients. They are designed to deliver life-saving treatments, continuous monitoring, and advanced support to ensure the best outcomes for patients with complex medical needs.

Photo caption (photo linked below): VA Boston Healthcare System cuts the ribbon on a new medical intensive care unit, or MICU, Dec. 4, 2024, at the West Roxbury VA Medical Center. Cutting the ribbon are MICU nurse manager Grace Connell, left, and assistant nurse manager Maria Keating. (VA Boston HCS photo by Deirdre Salvas)