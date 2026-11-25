Operating status
Situation updates and information
Situation info
VA Boston Healthcare System outpatient and administrative services will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, in observance of Thanksgiving. West Roxbury Emergency Department and Brockton Urgent Care remain open. Visiting inpatient and resident Veterans is welcome; please coordinate with the unit before your visit.
Facility operating statuses
Limited services and hours
Outpatient and administrative services will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, in observance of Thanksgiving. Brockton Urgent Care remains open. Visiting inpatient and resident Veterans is welcome; please coordinate with the unit before your visit.
Temporary facility closure
VA Boston Healthcare System community outpatient clinics will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, in observance of Thanksgiving. West Roxbury Emergency Department and Brockton Urgent Care remain open.
Temporary facility closure
Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, in observance of Thanksgiving. West Roxbury Emergency Department and Brockton Urgent Care remain open.
Temporary facility closure
VA Boston Healthcare System community outpatient clinics will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, in observance of Thanksgiving. West Roxbury Emergency Department and Brockton Urgent Care remain open.
Temporary facility closure
VA Boston Healthcare System community outpatient clinics will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, in observance of Thanksgiving. West Roxbury Emergency Department and Brockton Urgent Care remain open.
Temporary facility closure
VA Boston Healthcare System community outpatient clinics will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, in observance of Thanksgiving. West Roxbury Emergency Department and Brockton Urgent Care remain open.
Limited services and hours
Outpatient and administrative services will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, in observance of Thanksgiving. West Roxbury Emergency Department remains open. Visiting inpatient Veterans is welcome; please coordinate with the unit before your visit.
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 988, select 1
24-hour nurse: 800-865-3384
Change your appointment: 800-865-3384
Media inquiries: 857-203-5879 or 800-865-3384, ext. 35879
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: 800-865-3384, select 0
Pharmacy refill: 857-364-4419 or 800-865-3384, follow prompts or select 44419
Staff locator: 800-865-3384, select 0
Telephone care: 800-865-3384