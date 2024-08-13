Skip to Content

Support for law enforcement and first responders

Thank you for taking the initiative to help support Veterans experiencing hardships. Together we can provide easier access to life-saving resources.

VA Boston Healthcare System provides Veterans with health care services at three medical centers and five outpatient clinics, along with two Vet Centers. Learn more and find a location.

National 24-hour VA hotlines

Veterans Crisis Line: Connect Veterans, service members and their families while in crisis with caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for free private help 24/7.

  • Phone: Call 988 then press 1
  • Text: 838255
  • Chat: VeteransCrisisLine.net/chat
Homeless Hotline: 877-424-3838

Homeless walk-in clinics (free to all Veterans):

  • Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center: Monday – Thursday (12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.)
  • Brockton VA Medical Center: Thursday (1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

24-hour services at VA Boston medical centers

VA Police dispatch:  

Emergency care: Emergency Medicine at the VA Boston Healthcare System is composed of an Emergency Department and two Urgent Care centers.

  • Emergency Department: West Roxbury campus 

Urgent care (non-life threatening):

  • Urgent Care: Brockton VA Medical Center Campus, Building 2 
    • 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301-5596 - 774-826-2318
       

Non 24/7 services at VA Boston medical centers

  • Jamaica Plain Urgent Care: Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center Campus
    • 150 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130-4817 - 857-364-5250
    • Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Mental health care: 800-865-3384

Other services

Cemetery information: Apply for and manage the VA benefits and services you’ve earned as a Veteran, servicemember, or family member — like health care, disability, education and more.  www.cem.va.gov

Women Veterans Call Center: Provides women Veterans information about VA services and resources, benefits and eligibility. 

  • The toll-free line 855-829-6636 or 855-VA-WOMEN. (Call, chat, or text are all available.)  
  • Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. ET and on Saturdays 8:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Please see our Women Veterans Call Center website 

LGBTQ+ Veteran care: VA Boston health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of LGBTQ+ Veterans. Our trained LGBTQ+ Veteran care coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family. Learn more and connect with a care coordinator.

Veteran Justice Outreach

Contact:

Thomas Palladino LICSW

Veterans Justice Outreach Coordinator, Suffolk County

VA Boston health care

Phone:

Nina Soares LICSW

Veterans Justice Outreach Coordinator, Plymouth County

VA Boston health care

Phone:

Misty Gobeil LISW-S

Healthcare for Re-entry Veterans Coordinator, Deflection Coordinator

VA Boston health care

Phone:

Last updated: