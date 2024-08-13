Support for law enforcement and first responders
Thank you for taking the initiative to help support Veterans experiencing hardships. Together we can provide easier access to life-saving resources.
VA Boston Healthcare System provides Veterans with health care services at three medical centers and five outpatient clinics, along with two Vet Centers. Learn more and find a location.
National 24-hour VA hotlines
Veterans Crisis Line: Connect Veterans, service members and their families while in crisis with caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for free private help 24/7.
- Phone: Call 988 then press 1
- Text: 838255
- Chat: VeteransCrisisLine.net/chat
Homeless Hotline: 877-424-3838
Homeless walk-in clinics (free to all Veterans):
- Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center: Monday – Thursday (12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.)
- Brockton VA Medical Center: Thursday (1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)
24-hour services at VA Boston medical centers
VA Police dispatch:
Emergency care: Emergency Medicine at the VA Boston Healthcare System is composed of an Emergency Department and two Urgent Care centers.
- Emergency Department: West Roxbury campus
- 1400 VWF Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132-4927 - 857-203-5425 or 857-203-5426
Urgent care (non-life threatening):
- Urgent Care: Brockton VA Medical Center Campus, Building 2
- 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301-5596 - 774-826-2318
Non 24/7 services at VA Boston medical centers
- Jamaica Plain Urgent Care: Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center Campus
- 150 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130-4817 - 857-364-5250
- Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Mental health care: 800-865-3384
Other services
Cemetery information: Apply for and manage the VA benefits and services you’ve earned as a Veteran, servicemember, or family member — like health care, disability, education and more. www.cem.va.gov
Women Veterans Call Center: Provides women Veterans information about VA services and resources, benefits and eligibility.
- The toll-free line 855-829-6636 or 855-VA-WOMEN. (Call, chat, or text are all available.)
- Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. ET and on Saturdays 8:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Please see our Women Veterans Call Center website
LGBTQ+ Veteran care: VA Boston health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of LGBTQ+ Veterans. Our trained LGBTQ+ Veteran care coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family. Learn more and connect with a care coordinator.
Veteran Justice Outreach
Contact:
Thomas Palladino LICSW
Veterans Justice Outreach Coordinator, Suffolk County
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Nina Soares LICSW
Veterans Justice Outreach Coordinator, Plymouth County
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Misty Gobeil LISW-S
Healthcare for Re-entry Veterans Coordinator, Deflection Coordinator
VA Boston health care
Phone: