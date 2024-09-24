Whole Health
Our Whole Health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being and quality of life. Whole Health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care.
Getting started: The Pathway
The Pathway component of Whole Health empowers Veterans to discover what really matters to them through mindful self-exploration of their mission, aspiration and purpose or MAP. The Pathway also invites Veterans to set personal goals that allow them to be actively engaged in living their fullest and healthiest life.
Introduction to Whole Health
During the Introduction to Whole Health Orientation session, Veterans learn more about the Whole Health approach to care, the concepts behind Whole Health living, and complete a Personal Health Inventory.
Taking charge of my life and health
Participants in the Introduction to Whole Health Orientation session are invited to join a nine-session course called "Taking Charge of My Life and Health." This multi-week course provides an opportunity for more self-exploration, self-care, and goal creation around what really matters to the Veteran. Through these Whole Health offerings, Veterans explore their new missions, delve into the eight area of care in the Circle of Health, and begin to create sustainable goals for themselves.
Whole Health coaching
Whole Health Coaches work with Veterans one-on-one and in group settings to empower the Veteran to develop and achieve self-determined goals related to health and wellness. Coaches support Veterans in mobilizing internal strengths and external resources, and in developing self-management strategies for making sustainable, healthy lifestyle, behavior changes. As partners and facilitators, coaches support Veterans in achieving health goals and behavioral goals, while collaborating with the Veteran’s healthcare team. Coaches assist Veterans to use their insight, personal strengths and resources, goal setting, action steps and accountability toward whole health changes.
Ompractice
VA Boston Healthcare partnered with Ompractice to offer “Live,” virtual Yoga, Tai Chi, Guided Imagery classes and more -- at no cost to VA Boston Veterans and Employees! See the flyer linked below for more information.