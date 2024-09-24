Getting started: The Pathway

The Pathway component of Whole Health empowers Veterans to discover what really matters to them through mindful self-exploration of their mission, aspiration and purpose or MAP. The Pathway also invites Veterans to set personal goals that allow them to be actively engaged in living their fullest and healthiest life.

Introduction to Whole Health

During the Introduction to Whole Health Orientation session, Veterans learn more about the Whole Health approach to care, the concepts behind Whole Health living, and complete a Personal Health Inventory.

Taking charge of my life and health

Participants in the Introduction to Whole Health Orientation session are invited to join a nine-session course called "Taking Charge of My Life and Health." This multi-week course provides an opportunity for more self-exploration, self-care, and goal creation around what really matters to the Veteran. Through these Whole Health offerings, Veterans explore their new missions, delve into the eight area of care in the Circle of Health, and begin to create sustainable goals for themselves.