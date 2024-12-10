Hospital-Based Medical Laboratory Science Program

Introduction to the Clinical Laboratory (2 credits)

This course will discuss the role of the medical laboratory scientist in today's healthcare environment, laboratory staffing and functions, laboratory departments, laboratory safety, phlebotomy and sample processing, medical terminology, and an intro to quality assessment and quality control. This course will introduce the pre-analytical components of laboratory services.

Clinical Chemistry (5 credits)

This course will address analytical biochemistry as applied to pathologic states, methodology and instrumentation including the pre-analytical, analytical, and post-analytical variables that can affect testing. Emphasis on the interpretation, evaluation, and correlation of clinical laboratory data as it relates to the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of Carbohydrates, lipids, heme derivatives, enzymes, proteins and other nitrogen-containing compounds, acid-base determinations (including blood gases), electrolytes, endocrinology, vitamins and nutrition, therapeutic drug monitoring, toxicology. Clinically significant calculations and reference ranges, the statistics applied to result determination and quality control, and laboratory mathematics as applied to reagent preparation will also be included.

Clinical Hematology (5 credits)

Study of the origin, development, morphology, physiology, & pathophysiology of the formed elements of the blood and bone marrow. Manual & automated methods of cell counting, differentiation & other special hematological procedures on blood & body fluids used in disease diagnosis. Will include the pre-analytical, analytical, and post-analytical variables that can affect testing.

Blood Hemostasis and Coagulation (3 credits)

This course will include the physiology, disease states, and laboratory determinations of the platelet, vascular, coagulation, & fibrinolytic systems. Emphasis on the testing procedures & the application of the principles of hemostasis as related to disease states & therapeutic monitoring. Will include the pre-analytical, analytical, and post-analytical variables that can affect testing.

Urinalysis and Body Fluids (1 credit)

Theory and practice of physical and chemical testing, microscopic analysis, physiology, and disease states of urine and other body fluids. Includes clinical significance of lab data. Will include the pre-analytical, analytical, and post-analytical variables that can affect testing.

Clinical Immunology and serology (1 credit)

Application of immunological and serological theories and principles in the clinical lab using current immunologic techniques and instrumentation to correlate lab results to disease processes. Discusses immune detection, immunodeficiency disorders, autoimmune diseases, hypersensitivity, and tumor and transplant immunology. Describes the pre-analytical, analytical, and post-analytical variables that can affect testing.

Immunohematology and Transfusion Medicine (5 credits)

Study of red cell antigen-antibody systems, antibody screening & identification, compatibility testing & immunopathologic conditions. Also included are donor requirements & blood component preparation & hemotherapy. Will include the pre-analytical, analytical, and post-analytical variables that can affect testing.

Clinical Microbiology I (3 credits)

Theory and practice of the isolation and identification of pathogenic bacteria and mycobacteria in clinical specimens through cultures, morphology, biochemical and/or serological reactions, and their drug susceptibility. The relation of clinical testing to disease states is also included. Will include the pre-analytical, analytical, and post-analytical variables that can affect testing.

Clinical Microbiology II (2 credits)

Theory and practice of the isolation and identification of fungi, parasites and viruses utilizing morphological, cultural, biochemical, and serological methods. The relation of clinical testing to disease states and epidemiology as it applies to microbiology is also included. Will include the pre-analytical, analytical, and post-analytical variables that can affect testing.

Clinical Laboratory Management and Education principles (1 credit)

An introduction to the principles and theory of management and education related to the clinical laboratory including laboratory information systems. The course will include professionalism, medical ethics, and continuing education as they relate to laboratory personnel.

Special Topics in Medical Laboratory Science (1 credit)

Will include an overview of point of care testing, molecular diagnostics, clinical case studies and interprofessional relationships. This course will also address the principles and practices of clinical study design, implementation, and dissemination of results to prepare students for a Capstone project. Other relevant topics may also be added as appropriate.

Review Seminar (1 credit)

This course will prepare students for national certification exams. Students will be provided with testing strategies and practice exams using various materials.

**Course titles and hours may vary at affiliated colleges and universities.