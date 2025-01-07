Boston VA Regional Benefit Office

Public Contact and Veterans Readiness & Employment (VRE) services are available at the John F. Kennedy Building, 15 Sudbury, 15th Floor.

Visitors seeking assistance from the Regional Office Public Contact Team are available to be seen on a walk-in or appointment basis at the Boston RO.

Appointments are also available to be scheduled, for both virtual or in-person, on:

Visitor Engagement Reporting Application- VERA.

You'll receive an email confirmation of your appointment.

If you're having difficulty using the VERA application or want to speak to a local representative directly to ask a benefits related question, please contact us at Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.