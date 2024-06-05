Korean War Veteran's Outreach Event July 26 from 11-2 at the Cranberry Twp. VA Clinic

When: Fri. Jul 26, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 900 Commonwealth Drive, Suite 900 Cranberry Township, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Cranberry Township VA Clinic Cost: Free





All Veterans and their families and caregivers are invited to learn more about the PACT Act, toxic exposure and screenings, enrollment and eligibility, Veteran Benefits, VA claims, women's health, health and wellness, suicide prevention, whole health, nutrition, telehealth, caregiver support and many more programs. Light refreshments will be provided.

Korean War Veterans attending the event will be recognized and presented with a commemorative pin.

For more information contact Joshua Seybert, Outreach Coordinator, at 878-271-6677 or email at Joshua.Seybert@va.gov.