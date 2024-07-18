11th Annual Summer Health & Wellness Event
When:
Fri. Aug 23, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Outside Lawn, Main Entrance
353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA
Cost:
Free
11th Annual
SUMMER HEALTH & WELLNESS EVENT
August 23 – 10am-2pm
Outside Lawn, HCC Main Entrance
10:00am-2:00pm: Farmers Market (Brenckle’s Farm & Greenhouses)
o 10:30am – Fitness Demonstrations with Personal Trainer Evonne
o 12pm – Yoga Demonstration with Karen Justi
o 1pm – Drumming Circle with Karen Dunn
Come check out our fire trucks and participate in fire extinguisher demonstrations & Stop the Bleed Education!
There will be contests and a door prize drawing for all attendees!
VA information will be available from the following programs/services:
Health Promotion & Disease Prevention, Whole Health, Tobacco Cessation, Suicide Prevention, Nutrition & Food Services, MOVE!, My HealtheVet, Connected Care, Caregiver Support,
Women’s Health, Voluntary Services, Fire Department and more.
Help us stock the donation room with items for our Veterans in need
(body wash, shampoo, conditioner, shaving cream, razors, cleaning supplies, etc.)!
Stay up-to-date on event information by following us on Facebook
(Facebook.com/VAButlerPA) .
For more information, please call 878-271-6484