When: Fri. Aug 23, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Outside Lawn, Main Entrance 353 North Duffy Road Butler, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Abie Abraham VA Clinic Cost: Free





11th Annual

SUMMER HEALTH & WELLNESS EVENT

August 23 – 10am-2pm

Outside Lawn, HCC Main Entrance

10:00am-2:00pm: Farmers Market (Brenckle’s Farm & Greenhouses)

o 10:30am – Fitness Demonstrations with Personal Trainer Evonne

o 12pm – Yoga Demonstration with Karen Justi

o 1pm – Drumming Circle with Karen Dunn

Come check out our fire trucks and participate in fire extinguisher demonstrations & Stop the Bleed Education!

There will be contests and a door prize drawing for all attendees!

VA information will be available from the following programs/services:

Health Promotion & Disease Prevention, Whole Health, Tobacco Cessation, Suicide Prevention, Nutrition & Food Services, MOVE!, My HealtheVet, Connected Care, Caregiver Support,

Women’s Health, Voluntary Services, Fire Department and more.

Help us stock the donation room with items for our Veterans in need

(body wash, shampoo, conditioner, shaving cream, razors, cleaning supplies, etc.)!

Stay up-to-date on event information by following us on Facebook

(Facebook.com/VAButlerPA) .

For more information, please call 878-271-6484

Other VA events