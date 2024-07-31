Skip to Content

Walk to Remember

When:

Fri. Sep 6, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Front Lawn (by the flagpole)

353 North Duffy Road

Butler, PA

Cost:

Free

Show your support by walking in recognition of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Activities for the day include:

  • 10am - 2pm – Farmers Market & Resource Fair
  • 12pm – Walk to Remember
  • 11:30am - 1:30pm – Food Truck
  • 1pm – Butler Marching Band Presentation

Veterans and their families and the community are invited to participate.

For more information, please contact Jeff Patterson at 878-271-6543 or Samantha McCandless at 724-256-3870

Other VA events

Last updated: