Walk to Remember
When:
Fri. Sep 6, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Front Lawn (by the flagpole)
353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA
Cost:
Free
Show your support by walking in recognition of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
Activities for the day include:
- 10am - 2pm – Farmers Market & Resource Fair
- 12pm – Walk to Remember
- 11:30am - 1:30pm – Food Truck
- 1pm – Butler Marching Band Presentation
Veterans and their families and the community are invited to participate.
For more information, please contact Jeff Patterson at 878-271-6543 or Samantha McCandless at 724-256-3870