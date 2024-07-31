When: Fri. Sep 6, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Front Lawn (by the flagpole) 353 North Duffy Road Butler, PA Cost: Free





Show your support by walking in recognition of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Activities for the day include:

10am - 2pm – Farmers Market & Resource Fair

12pm – Walk to Remember

11:30am - 1:30pm – Food Truck

1pm – Butler Marching Band Presentation

Veterans and their families and the community are invited to participate.

For more information, please contact Jeff Patterson at 878-271-6543 or Samantha McCandless at 724-256-3870

Other VA events