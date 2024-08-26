2024 Veterans Creative Arts Festival & Resource Fair When: Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: American Legion Post 778 150 Legion Memorial Lane Butler, PA Cost: Free





Veterans and the community are invited to view and VOTE for the People’s Choice award on the creative art submissions by local Veterans. Veterans will be performing their music, dance, drama and creative writing submissions!

Veterans and their families can also take advantage of the opportunity to talk with VA staff about Enrollment, PACT Act, Veteran benefits and many other programs.

For more information contact Karen Dunn at 878-271-6484 or email Karen.Dunn2@va.gov.

