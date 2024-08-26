Skip to Content

2024 Veterans Creative Arts Festival & Resource Fair

When:

Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET

Where:

American Legion Post 778

150 Legion Memorial Lane

Butler, PA

Cost:

Free

Veterans and the community are invited to view and VOTE for the People’s Choice award on the creative art submissions by local Veterans. Veterans will be performing their music, dance, drama and creative writing submissions!

Veterans and their families can also take advantage of the opportunity to talk with VA staff about Enrollment, PACT Act, Veteran benefits and many other programs.

For more information contact Karen Dunn at 878-271-6484 or email Karen.Dunn2@va.gov.

