14th Annual Veteran Stand Down (Lawrence County) When: Fri. Oct 11, 2024, 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm ET Where: Cascade Park 1928 E. Washington St. New Castle, PA Cost: Free





Serving Veterans, Servicemembers, and their families in need.

FREE for Vets and Service Members: Medical screenings, haircuts, hygiene products, a boxed meal*, and multiple organizations with resource information and referrals will be available

*while supplies last, boxed food/meal available to Veterans/Servicemembers only

For Veteran provisions, proof of Veteran service will be required. Don't have it? Ask at Registration! We may be able to help.

For more information, please contact a Stand Down Co-Chair:

Missy Russell, Regional Veterans Services Coordinator at 724-658-7258, ext. 1414

Jesse Putnam, Veterans Affairs Office, Director at 724-656-2172

Holly Vete, Lawrence County C.A.R.E.S Veteran X at 724-657-0226

FIND US ON FACEBOOK @LAWRENCECOUNTYSTANDDOWN

Other VA events