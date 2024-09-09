Skip to Content

14th Annual Veteran Stand Down (Lawrence County)

When:

Fri. Oct 11, 2024, 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm ET

Where:

Cascade Park

1928 E. Washington St.

New Castle, PA

Cost:

Free

Serving Veterans, Servicemembers, and their families in need.

FREE for Vets and Service Members: Medical screenings, haircuts, hygiene products, a boxed meal*, and multiple organizations with resource information and referrals will be available

*while supplies last, boxed food/meal available to Veterans/Servicemembers only

For Veteran provisions, proof of Veteran service will be required. Don't have it? Ask at Registration! We may be able to help. 

For more information, please contact a Stand Down Co-Chair:
  • Missy Russell, Regional Veterans Services Coordinator at 724-658-7258, ext. 1414
  • Jesse Putnam, Veterans Affairs Office, Director at 724-656-2172
  • Holly Vete, Lawrence County C.A.R.E.S Veteran X at 724-657-0226

 

FIND US ON FACEBOOK @LAWRENCECOUNTYSTANDDOWN

 

 

