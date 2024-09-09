Mercer County's 10th Annual Veterans Stand Down and Resource Fair When: Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Hickory VFW post 6166 5550 E. State Street Hermitage, PA Cost: Free





All Veterans and their families are invited for an afternoon of information (over 50 resources), food, and camaraderie.

Flu shots & Covid Vaccines will also be available from Primary Health Network.

Transportation will be available through MCCT . Call the Transit Office at 724-981-6222 to schedule a ride. Advanced Registration is appreciated. ALL Veterans Ride FREE

For more information, to reserve a resource table, or to make a donation please contact:

Lori Johnson, Manager of Planning & Development

Community Action Partnership of Mercer County

724.342.6222 X14

ljohnson@capmercer.org

Other VA events