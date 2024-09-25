DEA National Take Back Day

When: Sat. Oct 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Parking Lot #18 325 New Castle Road Butler, PA Cost: Free





Any over the counter, controlled substance or prescription required drugs can be submitted. Tablets, capsules, ointments, creams and liquids will be accepted in its packaging. No need to

take medicines out of the original package or container. The public can submit it as is, no need to separate pills or medication in any form.

DEA will collect vape pens or other e-cigarette devices from individual consumers only after the batteries are removed from the devices.

Learn more: DEATakeBack.com

