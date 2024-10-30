Veteran Town Hall

When: Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Auditorium, Room 2ED002 353 North Duffy Road Butler, PA Cost: Free





The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting a Town Hall event. The Butler VA Leadership Team will provide general facility updates and there will be an open discussion forum for all attendees to address any questions.

VA staff will be on hand to listen to Veterans and their families, and provide Veterans with eligibility and enrollment information, as well as other health care program information.

Veterans, their family members, caregivers, and the public are invited.

Other VA events