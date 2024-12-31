Butler VA Offering “Tech Tuesdays” in January to help Veterans with VA’s New Secure Sign-in Process

PRESS RELEASE

December 31, 2024

Butler , PA — The Butler VA Health Care System is offering assistance to Veterans with VA’s new Secure Sign-in process starting Tuesday, January 7 and every Tuesday during the month of January at the Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center, Virtual Health Resource Center, 353 North Duffy Road, Butler PA.

During “Tech Tuesdays”, VA staff will be available from 9am – 3pm to provide hands-on service to Veterans in creating new sign-in accounts through Login.gov or ID.me.

Veterans requesting assistance are to bring with them: (1) their mobile phone, tablet or laptop to be able to access text codes and email links for completing the online process, (2) 2 primary forms of unexpired government-issued photo ID’s, and (3) 2 alternate forms of ID such as Social Security card, DD-214, or a utility bill in their name.

“We strongly encourage Veterans to visit us this January to learn more about the secure sign-in process and to create a secure account as soon as possible,” comments Sharon Coyle, Director. “Creating a new secure account will ensure Veterans do not experience a lapse in accessing their on-line health information and will provide them with enhanced security.”

The VA is committed to making it as easy as possible for Veterans to manage their benefits and health care online while protecting Veterans’ identities and data. As part of this commitment, and in an effort to streamline Veterans’ sign-in options, VA will transition to two modern, secure sign-in options in 2025: a Login.gov or ID.me account.

After this transition, Veterans, beneficiaries, and caregivers looking to access VA’s online services (e.g., VA.gov, the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app, and other VA online services) will need to sign in with either a Login.gov or ID.me account. Veterans and other beneficiaries will no longer be able to use usernames and passwords for My HealtheVet after January 31, 2025, or DS Logon after September 30, 2025. This transition only impacts account-based online services. Many VA webpages are accessible without signing in—such as finding information about VA locations, downloading VA forms, learning more about the PACT Act and how to file claims, and more.

Veterans can also visit www.va.gov/sign-in-changes to learn how to create a verified Login.gov or ID.me account. The process takes about 10 minutes.

For more information about VA’s new Secure Sign-In Process or setting up a My HealtheVet account, please call Butler VA’s My HealtheVet Help Desk at 878-271-6963