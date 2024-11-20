PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program
VA Central California Health Care System (VACCHCS) welcomes you to its PGY2 Pharmacy Residency Program
About the Program
The VACCHCS PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy program builds upon the knowledge and skills obtained in the PGY1 residency experience and focuses on evaluation and treatment of psychiatric disorders. There will be exposure to multiple experiences that will prepare the PGY2 resident to enter practice as an independent clinical pharmacy specialist in a diverse range of practice settings.
General Information
Number of Positions: 1
Duration: 12 months
Program Benefits:
- Estimated Stipend: $52,121 (plus dual appointment depending on availability)
- Vacation days: 13*
- Sick days: 13*
- Federal Holidays: 12
*Paid vacation (4 hours) and sick leave (4 hours) accrued every two weeks
Learning Experiences:
Core Experiences (5 weeks each):
- Adult Inpatient Psychiatry I & II (Acute Care)
- Mental Health Outpatient Clinic I & II (Ambulatory Care)
- Substance Use Disorders Clinic I & II (Ambulatory Care)
Selected Experiences (5 weeks each, minimum of one):
- Consultation Liaison & Emergency Psychiatry
- Geriatric Psychiatry
- Pain Management
Elective Experiences (5 weeks each, 2 electives):
- Academic Detailing
- Administration
- Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)
- Pharmacogenomics
Longitudinal Experiences (Year-long, starting after orientation):
- Ambulatory Care: Benzodiazepine Taper, Clozapine, Nightmares, Smoking Cessation
- Major Project
- Practice Management and Leadership Development
- VA Teaching & Precepting Certificate (Optional)
How to Apply
Requirements:
- United States Citizenship
- PGY1 Completion (Must present certificate of graduation within 14-days of PGY2 program start)
- Graduation from an ACPE-accredited school or college of pharmacy
- Registered in the ASHP Resident Matching Program
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum vitae
- At least two (2) letters of recommendation
- One letter must be from your PGY1 Residency Program Director
- Letters must be submitted via standardized PhORCAS form
- Interview (in-person or virtual)
Application Deadline:
Completed application must be submitted via PhORCAS by January 3rd
Program Contact Information
Please feel free to contact the program with any questions!
Residency Program Director
Nader Nassar, PharmD, BCPP
Nader.Nassar@va.gov
559-225-6100, ext. 5134
Residency Program Coordinator
David Charlestham, PharmD, BCPP
David.Charlestham@va.gov
559-225-6100, ext. 4883