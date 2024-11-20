PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program

The VACCHCS PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy program builds upon the knowledge and skills obtained in the PGY1 residency experience and focuses on evaluation and treatment of psychiatric disorders. There will be exposure to multiple experiences that will prepare the PGY2 resident to enter practice as an independent clinical pharmacy specialist in a diverse range of practice settings.

General Information

Number of Positions: 1

Duration: 12 months

Program Benefits:

Estimated Stipend: $52,121 (plus dual appointment depending on availability)

Vacation days: 13*

Sick days: 13*

Federal Holidays: 12

*Paid vacation (4 hours) and sick leave (4 hours) accrued every two weeks

Learning Experiences:

Core Experiences (5 weeks each):

Adult Inpatient Psychiatry I & II (Acute Care)

Mental Health Outpatient Clinic I & II (Ambulatory Care)

Substance Use Disorders Clinic I & II (Ambulatory Care)

Selected Experiences (5 weeks each, minimum of one):

Consultation Liaison & Emergency Psychiatry

Geriatric Psychiatry

Pain Management

Elective Experiences (5 weeks each, 2 electives):

Academic Detailing

Administration

Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)

Pharmacogenomics

Longitudinal Experiences (Year-long, starting after orientation):