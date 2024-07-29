Skip to Content

Veterans Day at the Iowa State Fair

PACT Act Outreach

When:

Mon. Aug 12, 2024, 8:00 am – 6:00 pm CT

Where:

Grand Concourse

Iowa State Fair Grounds

Des Moines, IA

Cost:

Free

The Veterans Parade at the Fair honors our Veterans of every background. The first Monday of the Fair is always Veterans Day at the Fair.

Veterans are celebrated throughout the day. Veterans can get information about the VA including the new PACT Act, eligibility, enrollment, and more.

Elected officials and dignitaries  participate each year. 

Admission to the Iowa State Fair is required.

