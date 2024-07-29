Veterans Day at the Iowa State Fair
PACT Act Outreach
When:
Mon. Aug 12, 2024, 8:00 am – 6:00 pm CT
Where:
Grand Concourse
Iowa State Fair Grounds
Des Moines, IA
Cost:
Free
The Veterans Parade at the Fair honors our Veterans of every background. The first Monday of the Fair is always Veterans Day at the Fair.
Veterans are celebrated throughout the day. Veterans can get information about the VA including the new PACT Act, eligibility, enrollment, and more.
Elected officials and dignitaries participate each year.
Admission to the Iowa State Fair is required.